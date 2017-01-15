Cazenovia Public Library and CazCares to hold parenting workshop

CazCares and the Story Room—a Cazenovia Public Library outpost operating out of CazCares—will co-sponsor a parenting workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. The program, “Parenting: the Toughest Job You’ll Ever Love,” will be presented at CazCares by licensed psychologist Sheila Clonan, Ph.D., and literacy expert and lecturer Kelli Johnson.

“We spent a good deal of time interviewing clients about what topics would be most helpful in discussingthe challenges of parenting,” said Marli Stahler, Literacy Outreach Coordinator for the Cazenovia Public Library. “More than 50 folks showed interest in a workshop, so we’re going full steam ahead. Our hope is that this will be the first of a series of workshops designed to create a supportive parenting community.”

The workshop is free and open to the public. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. Contact Marli at (585) 410-0864 or Carla at (315) 559-7591 to reserve a spot.

