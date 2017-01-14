Solid Waste Authority recognizes local schools for keeping plastic film out of curbside recycling bins

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority (the Authority) sponsored its first Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for local schools in an effort to promote and educate youth and the community on proper recycling of plastic grocery bags and other plastic film, which cannot be recycled through regular curbside recycling programs.

In 2009, New York State’s Plastic Bag Reduction, Reuse and Recycling Act went into effect. The law states that stores within 10,000 square feet or more of retail space and chains which operate five or more stores with greater than 5,000 square feet of retail space, and which provide plastic carry-out bags to customers, are required to establish an in-store film plastic recycling program and ensure that collected film plastics are recycled.

“When residents place plastic film in their recycling bin, it contaminates acceptable recyclables and causes mechanical problems at the Recycling Center,” stated Authority Recycling Educator Jamie Tuttle. “We encourage residents to utilize the plastic film recycling programs provided by retailers across the region,” she continued.

Twelve schools participated in the Plastic Film Recycling Challenge and had six weeks to collect plastic film for recycling. Participating schools partnered with local grocery stores and delivered the plastic film directly to them for proper recycling. The initiative focuses on collecting clean, dry, plastic film to keep it out of our region’s landfill.

With the efforts of these schools combined, just under 3,000 pounds of plastic film was collected for recycling in six weeks – that is the equivalent of recycling almost 200,000 plastic grocery bags.

Below are the first-, second- and third-place schools in each category.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:

First Place: McConnellsville Elementary School (Camden CSD) With 290 students, McConnellsville Elementary School collected 641.5 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals 2.21 pounds per student.

Second Place: Westmoreland Elementary School With 324 students, Westmoreland Elementary School collected 486 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals 1.5 pounds per student.

Third Place: Sauquoit Valley Elementary School With 451 students, Sauquoit Valley Elementary School collected 563.1 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals 1.25 pounds per student.

The Authority would also like to commend Camden Elementary School, Ridge Mills Elementary School (Rome CSD) and Poland Elementary School for their efforts in this Challenge!

MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL:

First Place: Mount Markham Middle School With 351 students, Mount Markham Middle School collected 348.5 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals .99 pounds per student.

Second Place: Adirondack Middle School With 258 students, Adirondack Middle School collected 120 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals 0.47 pounds per student.

Third Place: Sauquoit Valley Middle School With 297 students, Sauquoit Valley Middle School collected 101 pounds of plastic film for recycling. This equals 0.34 pounds per student.

The Authority would also like to commend Camden High School, Clinton Middle/High School and Whitesboro Middle School for their efforts in this Challenge!

McConnellsville Elementary School will be awarded presentations from the Utica “Zoomobile” and Mount Markham Middle School will be awarded appearances from KISS FM DJs.

The following items cannot be placed in your curbside recycling bin, but can be recycled at participating grocery stores and other retailers:

Grocery Bags

Bread Bags

Case Overwrap

Dry Cleaning Bags

Newspaper Sleeves

Ice Bags

Wood Pellet Bags

Ziploc and other reclosable bags

Produce bags

Bubble wrap

Salt bags

Cereal Bags

For a list of participating retailers near you, visit www.ohswa.org.

If you are unable to deliver your plastic film for proper recycling, please place plastic film in your regular garbage for disposal.

For more information about the Authority’s Go Green School Recycling Program, please contact Jamie Tuttle, Recycling Educator, at (315) 733-1224 ext. 2300 or via email at jamiet@ohswa.org. For more information on recycling and waste disposal, visit www.ohswa.org. You may also ask questions and find information on the Authority’s Facebook page (Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority).

