Sheridan of Oneida named to the University of Rhode Island’s fall 2016 dean’s list

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that 5,401 students have qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, other states and more than 16 countries.

Mary Elizabeth Sheridan of Oneida, who is majoring in Communicative Disorders, was named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

