 
  »

Teen driver charged with criminal possession of marijuana following traffic stop

Bull, AustinAt approximately 3:48 p.m. Jan. 14, 2017, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Lee Center Taberg Road in the town of Lee.During the traffic stop the operator,

During the traffic stop the operator, 19-year-old Austin M. Bull of Rome was found to be in possession of approximately 31.5 grams of marijuana.

Bull was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. Bull was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Lee Court on January 18, 2017 at 4:30 PM.

Bull was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lee Town Court Jan. 18, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

January 15th, 2017 | Category: Crime, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  