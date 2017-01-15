Teen driver charged with criminal possession of marijuana following traffic stop

At approximately 3:48 p.m. Jan. 14, 2017, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Lee Center Taberg Road in the town of Lee.

During the traffic stop the operator, 19-year-old Austin M. Bull of Rome was found to be in possession of approximately 31.5 grams of marijuana.

Bull was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor. Bull was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Lee Court on January 18, 2017 at 4:30 PM.

