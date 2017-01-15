Carthage Man arrested on child pornography charges

On Jan. 13, 2017, State Police in Carthage along with members from the Internet Crimes Against Children/Computer Crime Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at 35771 Jackson II Road, Carthage, as a result of an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Matthew J. Coates, 26, was arrested for one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

The investigation revealed that Coates promoted and possessed videos consistent with child pornography.

He was arraigned in Champion Town Court and remanded to the Lewis County Jail.

