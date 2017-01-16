Two Munnsville women arrested for disclosing DNA results without authority

State Police in Oneida arrested Jennifer E. Mudge, 31, and Bobbi J. Spencer, 38, both of Munnsville, in violation of Executive Law § 995* Disclosure of the Records of DNA testing of a person without that person’s consent, a class E felony.

Mudge and Spencer are accused of sending DNA analysis results of a sexual offense evidence collection kit electronically by way of a social media site without authority.

Mudge was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Stockbridge Town Court Jan. 26, 2017, at 6 p.m. Spencer was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Stockbridge Town Court Feb. 9, 2017, at 6 p.m.

* Executive Law § 995-f states any person who (a) intentionally discloses a DNA record, or the results of a forensic DNA test or analysis, to an individual or agency other than one authorized to have access to such records pursuant to this article or (b) intentionally uses or receives DNA records, or the results of a forensic DNA test or analysis, for purposes other than those authorized pursuant to this article or (c) any person who knowingly tampers or attempts to tamper with any DNA sample or the collection container without lawful authority shall be guilty of a class E felony.

