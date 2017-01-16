State Police investigate fatal snowmobile accident in Lewis County

State Police in Lowville are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident, which occurred in the town of West Turin, Lewis County.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, State Police from Lowville responded to the McGoldrick Truck Trail (Snowmobile Trail #C4C) in the Highmarket area of Lewis County, for a single-sled snowmobile accident.

The single sled involved in the accident was traveling north on the trail, when the operator failed to negotiate a sharp left curve. The sled subsequently left the north side of the trail, striking a tree. No other sleds or persons were involved in this accident.

The male operator was transported to Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville where he died from his injuries. No other details are being released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

The State Police were assisted on scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Constableville Ambulance, Constableville Fire, Constableville Snow Rescue, The Highmarket Inn & Sports and members of The Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club.

