North Syracuse man arrested on child pornography charges

New York State Police announce the arrest of 52-year-old Terry W. Langdon of 220 Elm St., North Syracuse.

Langdon was charged Jan. 13, 2017, with promoting child pornography, a class D felony, and two counts of possessing child pornography, a class E felony.

A search warrant was executed by state and federal officers at his residence. The investigation was conducted by the Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force (consisting of FBI and State Police personnel) with the assistance of the North Syracuse Village Police Department.

Langdon was arraigned in North Syracuse Village Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $25,000 cash bail or bail bond.

