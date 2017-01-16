State Police investigating an armed robbery in the town of Clay

State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred January 12, 2017, at 8217 Oswego Road in the Town of Clay.

At approximately 5:15 pm, a male entered the Quick Return bottle redemption and threatened the clerk with a knife. The suspect than ran out of the business southbound on Rt. 57 towards Casual Estates.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, 5′ 10″ with a thin build and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black knit hat and gloves.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, they are asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at (315) 455-2826.

