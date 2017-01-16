 
State Police investigating an armed robbery in the town of Clay

state-police-seal-150x150State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred January 12, 2017, at 8217 Oswego Road in the Town of Clay.

At approximately 5:15 pm, a male entered the Quick Return bottle redemption and threatened the clerk with a knife.  The suspect than ran out of the business southbound on Rt. 57 towards Casual Estates.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, 5′ 10″ with a thin build and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black knit hat and gloves.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, they are asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at (315) 455-2826.

