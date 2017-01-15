State Police assists in search for Madison County armed robbery suspect

State Police is assisting the City of Oneida Police with attempting to identify the person in the composite above who committed an armed robbery around 6:30 Friday morning at Mott’s Place diner on Genesee Street in the City of Oneida.

The suspect reportedly had a handgun, approached an employee who was reporting to work for the day and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the employee.

He was last seen fleeing on foot. The suspect is described to be in his mid to late 30s with a scruffy beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oneida Police at (315) 363-9111 or (315) 363-2323.

