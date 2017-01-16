Tenney Votes for Budget Resolution, Paving Way for Repeal of Obamacare

Tenney: Obamacare Must Go, This is the First Step

Today, Representative Claudia Tenney (R-NY) voted in favor of S.Con.Res.3, a joint budget resolution that allows Congress to repeal-and-replace Obamacare.

“Obamacare has failed to deliver on the promises made to the American people and it must go,” Tenney said.

Tenney continued, “Americans were promised they could keep their doctor and insurance if they chose to do so. That has been proven to be false. Millions of Americans are being denied the high-quality, patient-centered care they deserve. Under Obamacare, the quality of care has deteriorated, while the cost of services has skyrocketed for average consumers who have less choice and less freedom because of this law.

The House vote today signals to the American people that the Republican Congress will make good on its promise to repeal-and-replace Obamacare with a high-quality and truly affordable healthcare policy for all Americans.

In New York state, premiums are scheduled to rise again in 2017 by an average of 16.6 percent. That is on top of an average premium rise of 10.4% in 2016. The healthcare law has made good, quality insurance coverage unaffordable for my constituents and millions of hard-working families across the state and country.

Over 20 million individuals have felt this pinch and chosen to pay the tax penalty instead of purchasing the insurance available under this law. At the same time, major insurance companies are fleeing the exchanges, limiting the coverage choices available to Americans.

The small businesses, family farms, seniors, doctors and patients across Central New York and the Southern Tier deserve, and will get, better healthcare at more affordable rates than what is allowed under this law. I look forward to ensuring that happens as soon as possible,” Tenney concluded.

