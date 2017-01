Students named to the University of Vermont dean’s list

The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Elizabeth Bannar, of Manlius

Hayley Brown, of Eaton

James Gunger, of Manlius

Rebecca Langdon, of Syracuse

Chandler Loyd, of Syracuse

Benjamin Shefner, of Manlius

Hannah Taylor, of Manlius

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest