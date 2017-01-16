LETTER: Support local baseball

To the Editor:

The ground may be covered in snow, but we’re already thinking about the crack of a bat, a warm summer breeze, and a night out at the ball park with family and friends. Baseball season is right around the corner, and we’re looking for sponsors for our 2017 season.

We are the Diamond Dawgs and we are the Mohawk Valley’s Collegiate Baseball Team. Based at Veteran’s Park in Little Falls, we reach fans from all over the Mohawk Valley, from Utica to Canajoharie, Newport to Dolgeville, and everywhere in between. We host 26 home games and we average 30,000 fans each season. We also get great media coverage in Utica and the Valley and are proud to be the 2015 PGCBL champions! We’d love to put your business in front of our fans and consider you part of the Diamond Dawgs team.

If you’ve never attended a Diamond Dawgs game, I’ve included a link at the end of this email where you can watch a quick YouTube video to learn more about us. If you’re already a Dawgs fan, thank you. You know that we’re about so much more than baseball. We are committed to giving our fans the very best experience and affordable family fun, including our exciting between-inning promotions and games. We also bring in the best and the brightest players from around the country, and while they are here, they are committed to giving back to our community. We make lasting memories, and we’d like your business to be a part of that.

I’d love to chat with you about our sponsorship options. I understand how busy you are, so if you don’t have time for a meeting, I can be reached by email or by phone attravis@mydiamonddawgs.com or (315) 985-0692. With your support, we will continue to grow… bringing America’s pastime to our loyal fans for many years to come.

See you out at the ball park!

Travis Heiser

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

