Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m. – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Maureen Wallace. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. – Community Outreach Forum

This forum is open to all non-profit organizations and service providers who service an area within 15 miles of the village of Hamilton at low or no cost to the public. Participants are encouraged to share a little bit about their organizations and the services they provide, exchange contact information, and network with each other. We’ll continue to develop methods to best market our services as a cohesive group and share that information widely with the public.

If you have questions about the forum or would like to RSVP, please contact Hilary Virgil at the Hamilton Public Library (824-3060; hvirgil@midyork.org ).

The Community Art Show is coming up soon this year! Local artists and craftspeople are invited to enter one item of artwork per person for the exhibit. Participants are also invited to submit a one-page description of their artwork or a brief artist biography for inclusion in our exhibition catalog (on 8.5” x 11” paper). All artwork and artist information should be brought to the Library during our regular hours between Saturday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

Entry forms will be available at the circulation desk that week and should accompany all artwork. The Community Art Exhibit will be displayed in the gallery space at the Library from Saturday, February 11 th , through Saturday, March 25th. A public reception celebrating the community artwork and our many talented artists will be held Tuesday, March 7, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. As always, admission is free and refreshments for the art reception will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/.

From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

