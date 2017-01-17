Friends of Rogers hosts Project Learning Tree free early childhood education workshop

Friends of Rogers will host Project Learning Tree’s award-winning Environmental Experiences for Early Childhood workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne. Admissions is free and open to the public.

Developed with preschool educators and early childhood specialists, this workshop includes more than 130 experiences that engage children in outdoor play and exploration, and is specifically designed for educators who work with children ages three to six. Topics include exploring nature with the five senses, meeting neighborhood trees, and experiencing trees through the seasons.

“Workshop participants will really enjoy this in-depth and interactive program,” said Sarah Freedman, Friends of Rogers environmental educator. “I’m looking forward to learning how to incorporate Project Learning Tree activities into our Friends of Rogers programming.”

Project Learning Tree advances environmental literacy and promotes stewardship through excellence in environmental education, professional development, and curriculum resources that use trees and forests as windows on the world. All workshop participants will be given a complimentary guide that contains activities, songs and other resources.

Workshop activities – which balance outdoor exploration with play while integrating investigations of nature with literature, math, art, movement and music – relate to national standards and framework and come with benchmarks to assess learning.

“Friends of Rogers is very grateful to be hosting Project Learning Tree,” Friends of Rogers Executive Director Simon Solomon said. “Offering continuing education for community caregivers and local educators is yet another way we fulfill our mission.”

Space is limited; to register for the early childhood workshop, call (607) 674-4733 or email env.educator@FriendsofRogers.org.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

