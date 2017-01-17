Counter-inaugural rally planned for Jan. 21 in Utica

Community groups are sponsoring a counter-inaugural rally and teach-in entitled: “Say No To Trump’s Agenda: A Unity Rally For A Progressive Future.” It will be held between 1 – 5 p.m. onSaturday, Jan. 21 at the DeSales Center, 309 Genesee St., Utica.

Designed to mobilize Central New York residents against Trump administration policies, the event will include speakers, workshops on issues and organizing, skits, music, films, lunch, networking, and exhibits. The teach-in will discuss the proposed policies of the Trump administration, their impact on local residents, and how persons and groups can fight back against Trump’s agenda.

The rally is free and open to the public. The DeSales Center is across the street from the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute in Downtown Utica. Parking is available next to the building.

Sponsors include Citizen Action of New York, Central New York Citizens in Action, Move-On, and other local, state, and national groups.

The Utica event is one of the rallies and protests this week which are planned in hundreds of cities against the inauguration of Donald Trump. The Women’s March on Washington is expected to draw as many as 200,000 attendees.

“The Counter-Inaugural Rally will help local residents to fight back against the excesses of the Trump administration, while empowering activism and laying the groundwork for a progressive resurgence,” said John Furman, president of the Central New Citizens in Action. “We will use this rally to build a community-wide coalition to resist the Trump administration polices such as giving massive tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans, stripping health insurance from millions of Americans, gutting critical climate and consumer regulations, restricting voting and civil rights, and creating a climate of fear, hate, and repression.”

For more information, call 315-725-0974, email cnycitizenaction@mail.com or visit www.cnycia.org or facebook.com/cnyprog.

