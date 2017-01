Red Cross assisting after Oswego County fire

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting a family of six displaced by a fire Sunday morning on County Route 51A, Scriba.

Red Cross assistance typically includes vouchers for temporary housing, food and clothing as needed, and Disaster Mental Health volunteers are available to help with the emotional aspect of disaster. Those affected will meet with caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan

