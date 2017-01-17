Clinton Chamber hosts Business After Hours at Roback Financial Services Jan. 18

Join us from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Roback Financial Services to pass business cards and network with current and prospective Clinton Chamber of Commerce members from the surrounding area.

Located on East Park Row, just off the Village of Green. Roback Financial Services has been serving the Clinton Community since 2007 offering personal and business tax preparation and planning, small business consulting and accounting services.

Complimentary appetizers and beverages provided by Roback Financial Services.

Open to ALL Current and Prospective Members