Griffo named to Senate Rules Committee

State Senator Joseph Griffo today announced that he has been named to the Senate Rules Committee, an influential committee in determining the flow of legislation in Albany.

Griffo, R-Rome, is already serving on the other most significant legislative committee, the Senate Finance Committee, which reviews any legislation that requires the expenditure of state funds.

Griffo has also been appointed to the Senate Transportation Committee, and will continue to serve as chairman of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee as well as the Senate Select Committee on State-Native American Relations.

The other committees on which Griffo will continue to serve as a member include Codes; Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business; Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections; Higher Education; and Racing, Wagering and Gaming.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

