A CNY Premier event: Brighton, England. 1963. Change is in the air, and Francis Henshall is looking to make his mark.
Fired from a skiffle band and in search of work, he finds himself employed by small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe, in town to collect a fee from his fiancee’s gangster father. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley Stubbers (her brother’s killer) who, in turn, becomes our hero’s other ‘guvnor’.
Fighting a mounting sense of confusion, Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses, but with the distractions of a pneumatic bookkeeper, a self-important actor and select members of the criminal fraternity (not to mention his own mammoth appetite) to contend with, how long can he keep them apart?
Richard Bean’s hilarious comedy received five-star reviews from every London newspaper and was the hit of the 2012 Broadway season.
Fridays and Saturdays: $20
One Man, Two Guvnors runs January 13-28. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays begin at 8 pm. Performances on Sundays begin at 2 pm.
Pauline: Alicia Cobb
Alan: Chris Lupia
Dangle: Alan Stillman
Lloyd: Rich Bocek
Gareth: Abel Searor
Police: Nicolas Maclane
Bartender: Derek Powell
Taxi Driver: Dennis Willard
Producer: Patricia Catchouny
Stage Manager: Rachel Briscoe
Music Director: Abel Searor
Guitar: Harry Lumb
Costumer: Barb Toman
Scenic Carpenter: Chris Lupia
Scenic Artist: Karen Greenfield
Sound Designer: Robert G. Searle
Lighting Designer: Liam Fitzpatrick
Run crew: Kristina Abbott, Michael Dougherty, Corey Simon
Call or text 315-885-8960 or email rsvp@cnyplayhouse.com to reserve tickets, or purchase at cnyplayhouse.org.
