Two charged with burglary in Remsen

On Jan. 14, 2017, State Police in Marcy responded to a report of a burglary at the town of Remsen Highway Department building located at 10761 Buck Road in Remsen.

The investigation revealed someone entered the building illegally and stole a TV, chewing tobacco and a four-wheeler, which was later recovered down the road from the town building.

Troopers have charged 19-year-old David W. Crowell, Jr., of Remsen; and 20-year-old Keyshawn M. Nobles of Utica, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Both suspects were remanded to the Oneida County Jail. Crowell’s bail was set at $11,500 cash or $23,000.00 bond, and Nobles’s bail was set at $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Remsen Town Court Jan. 18, 2017, at 6 p.m.

