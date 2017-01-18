Behind the Scenes of the Oneida Community Mansion House

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 am

Saturday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

Special Note: Space is limited and reservations are required.

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the attic spaces, basements, and towers of this National Historic Landmark. Curator of Education, Molly Jessup will lead three Behind the Scenes tours of Oneida Community Mansion House, on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25. Because of the special nature of these events, admission is first-come, first-served and only by reservation. To reserve your place on the tour, call 315-363-0745.

Tour admission is $5 for OCMH members and $15 for all other adults. Student admission (aged 8 & up) is $10. All proceeds support preservation and interpretation.

The Oneida Community Mansion House was the residence of the 19th century utopian Oneida Community (1848 – 1880). OCMH preserves, collects and interprets material culture, intangible heritage, and five historic buildings, situated on 33 acres of landscaped lawns and gardens.

OCMH is a National Historic Landmark and chartered by the New York State Department of Education.

The House is open to visitors Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Guided tours are provided (with admission fee) Wednesday through Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Oneida Community Mansion House is located at 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida. More information: 315-363-0745 or see: www.oneidacommunity.org.

