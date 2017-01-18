COLUMN: Miller outlines priorities for 2017

Now that the 2017 Legislative Session has officially begun, there are several issues I plan to focus on that I believe will benefit the residents of the 101st Assembly District. My priorities this year will include lowering taxes, reducing burdensome regulations on small businesses, providing more opportunities for vocational training in the classroom and increasing services for veterans.

New York State is increasingly unaffordable for residents to live in, which is why so many have fled to other states. Our district is no different. Unfunded programming forced on our local municipalities by the state Legislature means that we foot the bill. Those costs are passed on to our families through taxes and that leaves less money for what is more important, like groceries, gas, education and, yes, the occasional family vacation. I plan to fight these unfunded mandates to keep our taxes at a manageable level.

Our economy is struggling and has been for some time now. Small businesses – the backbone of any thriving economy – are being forced to close up shop, and there are fewer and fewer jobs to be had. Those situations will not fix themselves. Putting an end to the overregulation of local mom and pops will result in them being able to stay open for business in New York, while encouraging new businesses to open up; this is a common sense way to create jobs in our communities. If we look back at any time of prosperity in our nation’s history, we see that Main Street, USA was at the heart of it: local businesses run by proud business owners – not big-box stores. I plan to fight for our small businesses.

Education is the key to success for our future generations, yes, but somewhere along the line we started feeding our young people the narrative that only college-educated people could be successful and build a fruitful life. Look how many college graduates are now in over their heads with student loan debt. There is another way.

There are incredible jobs out there that don’t require a four-year degree, but pay very well. Vocational training in our high schools will provide opportunities to be successful for students who don’t feel college is right for them. Through “Learn for Work” programs, we can connect talented students with the education they need to pursue whatever their dream is. I am a strong proponent of these types of programs, and I will be working hard to get them for our students.

In addition, all of the things we hold dear are protected by the brave men and women of our armed forces. We go about our daily lives, pursuing our dreams because we have members of the military who protect us within our borders and overseas. However, when they come home – many from areas of war – there are not enough services to address their needs. The state Legislature must do everything in its power to provide for our veterans who have given so much to us. I will be a strong voice for our vets in the state Legislature.

There is a long and challenging road ahead to turn New York State around, but I look forward to the challenge, and to working hard to improve quality of life for our residents. I will work hard this session and every session while I serve as the representative for the people of the 101st Assembly District.

Editor note: Assemblyman Brian Miller of New Hartford is representative for New York’s 101st Assembly District.

