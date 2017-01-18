Colgate’s Chun Named to New NCAA DI FB Competition Committee

Thirteen-member group to conduct research, provide counsel regarding football
The NCAA’s newest football committee has a Colgate connection. Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics Victoria M. Chun ’91, MA’94 is one of 13 members named to the Division I Football Competition Committee. The group was formed to conduct research and provide counsel regarding the sport.
It will report to the Division I Football Oversight Committee, of which Chun already is a member.
The committee plans to have regular communication with the Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Three Football Rules Committee members and five Football Oversight Committee members – including Chun – are serving on the Football Competition Committee.
Other representatives include one student-athlete, three current head coaches and one faculty athletics representative. Several other topical experts will serve as ex-officio members.
Ray Anderson, vice president for athletics at Arizona State, chairs the committee.
NCAA Division I Football Competition Committee
Members from the Football Oversight Committee
- Ray Anderson, chair, Arizona State vice president for athletics
- Vicky Chun, COLGATE vice president and director of athletics
- Shawn Eichorst, Nebraska director of athletics
- Paul Rogers, SMU faculty athletics representative
- Jon Steinbrecher, Mid-American Conference commissioner
Student-Athlete Representative
- Austin Mack, Ohio State
Members from the Football Rules Committee
- Larry Fedora, North Carolina head coach
- Joey Jones, South Alabama head coach
- Ed Stewart, Big 12 Conference senior associate commissioner
At-Large Members
- Craig Bohl, Wyoming head coach
- Merton Hanks, Conference USA senior associate commissioner
- Scott Strickland, Florida director of athletics
- Ron Strollo, Youngstown State director of athletics
