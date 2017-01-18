 
Colgate’s Chun Named to New NCAA DI FB Competition Committee

ColgateRaidersThirteen-member group to conduct research, provide counsel regarding football

The NCAA’s newest football committee has a Colgate connection. Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics Victoria M. Chun ’91, MA’94 is one of 13 members named to the Division I Football Competition Committee. The group was formed to conduct research and provide counsel regarding the sport.

It will report to the Division I Football Oversight Committee, of which Chun already is a member.

The committee plans to have regular communication with the Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Three Football Rules Committee members and five Football Oversight Committee members – including Chun – are serving on the Football Competition Committee.

Other representatives include one student-athlete, three current head coaches and one faculty athletics representative. Several other topical experts will serve as ex-officio members.

Ray Anderson, vice president for athletics at Arizona State, chairs the committee.

NCAA Division I Football Competition Committee

Members from the Football Oversight Committee

  • Ray Anderson, chair, Arizona State vice president for athletics
  • Vicky Chun, COLGATE vice president and director of athletics
  • Shawn Eichorst, Nebraska director of athletics
  • Paul Rogers, SMU faculty athletics representative
  • Jon Steinbrecher, Mid-American Conference commissioner

Student-Athlete Representative

  • Austin Mack, Ohio State

Members from the Football Rules Committee

  • Larry Fedora, North Carolina head coach
  • Joey Jones, South Alabama head coach
  • Ed Stewart, Big 12 Conference senior associate commissioner

At-Large Members

  • Craig Bohl, Wyoming head coach
  • Merton Hanks, Conference USA senior associate commissioner
  • Scott Strickland, Florida director of athletics
  • Ron Strollo, Youngstown State director of athletics
January 18th, 2017 | Category: Sports, Top Story

