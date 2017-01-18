Colgate’s Chun Named to New NCAA DI FB Competition Committee

Thirteen-member group to conduct research, provide counsel regarding football

The NCAA’s newest football committee has a Colgate connection. Colgate Vice President and Director of Athletics Victoria M. Chun ’91, MA’94 is one of 13 members named to the Division I Football Competition Committee. The group was formed to conduct research and provide counsel regarding the sport.

It will report to the Division I Football Oversight Committee, of which Chun already is a member.

The committee plans to have regular communication with the Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Three Football Rules Committee members and five Football Oversight Committee members – including Chun – are serving on the Football Competition Committee.

Other representatives include one student-athlete, three current head coaches and one faculty athletics representative. Several other topical experts will serve as ex-officio members.

Ray Anderson, vice president for athletics at Arizona State, chairs the committee.

NCAA Division I Football Competition Committee

Members from the Football Oversight Committee

Ray Anderson, chair, Arizona State vice president for athletics

Vicky Chun, COLGATE vice president and director of athletics

Shawn Eichorst, Nebraska director of athletics

Paul Rogers, SMU faculty athletics representative

Jon Steinbrecher, Mid-American Conference commissioner

Student-Athlete Representative

Austin Mack, Ohio State

Members from the Football Rules Committee

Larry Fedora, North Carolina head coach

Joey Jones, South Alabama head coach

Ed Stewart, Big 12 Conference senior associate commissioner

At-Large Members

Craig Bohl, Wyoming head coach

Merton Hanks, Conference USA senior associate commissioner

Scott Strickland, Florida director of athletics

Ron Strollo, Youngstown State director of athletics

