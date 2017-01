SUNY Oswego announces recipients of graduate degrees, certificates for fall 2016

Several area students completed their graduate studies in fall 2016 at SUNY Oswego and were recognized in December at the college’s Commencement.

Paige E. Culver of Smith Street in Manlius, master of science in education degree in childhood education

Adam Kroft of Russell Lane in Manlius, master of business administration degree in public accounting

Leonard J. Argentine of Pratt Drive in Oneida, master of business administration degree in management

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest