Madison County First Wednesday spotlights The Raider Diner – Canastota

The “Buy Madison Program” is sponsoring a local Madison County event called ‘First Wednesday.” Every first Wednesday of the month a different local business will be in the spotlight. Demonstrations, samples, expanded hours, specials, and more – always free and open to the public.

The February 2017 Buy Madison First Wednesday Business Spotlight will be Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Raider Diner at 523 North Main St. Canastota.

The Raider Diner in Canastota will be open to the public Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. to host the Buy Madison February First Wednesday Event. Owners Rollin and Kim Reed will be offering a buffet of delicious samples for your tasting pleasure. If you like what you taste, stay for dinner. A full menu will be available for dining from 5 to 7 p.m.

