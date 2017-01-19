State funds awarded to develop rural residency programs across Upstate New York

New York State addresses healthcare workforce shortages in Upstate New York by awarding funds to seven hospitals to develop rural residency programs

Seven hospitals across Upstate New York were awarded funding from the State Department of Health to assist in the development of new Graduate Medical Education residency programs in rural areas. These programs will help reduce regional workforce shortages in primary care by creating new opportunities for residents to train in areas of NYS that are geographically isolated.

Of the seven hospitals awarded, five are Iroquois Healthcare Association members, including: Cayuga Medical Center, University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, and Samaritan Medical Center. The awards will create up to an additional 75 residency slots for the five hospitals, ultimately increasing patient access to health care services in underserved areas of the state.

“We’re thrilled that Governor Cuomo and DOH recognize the importance of rural health by awarding funds to develop new residency programs in these shortage areas. IHA has been working on the Upstate physician shortage issue for years, and this is an extremely important addition to our efforts,” said Gary J. Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of IHA.

IHA has been active in addressing healthcare workforce shortages across rural areas of Upstate New York. In 2013, IHA created the “Take A Look” Tour program which exposes physician residents and other healthcare professionals to practice opportunities in Upstate New York communities. The tours are intended to encourage physician residents and healthcare professionals to “take a look” and learn about Upstate New York hospitals, medical staffs, communities and cultures through hospital and ambulatory care site visits, promoting the region as a vibrant place to live and work.

In 2016, the organization established the IHA Rural Health Task Force, an internal group that addresses rural health issues and fosters the growth and sustainability of rural community providers, including physician recruitment and retention.

