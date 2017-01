Artist’s Reception for Howard Astrachan

The public is cordially invited to the Griffing Gallery of the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida Jan. 25, 2017, for an artist’s reception honoring photographer Howard Astrachan. The works on display are also for sale.

The gallery will be open that evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

The exhibit is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , Monday through Friday and continues through the end of February.

