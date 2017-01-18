Schneiderman issues statement on Assembly passage of Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman released the following statement upon Assembly passage of his Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act:

“With Republicans in Congress and President-elect Trump looking to roll back the critical gains made under the Affordable Care Act, New York must take the lead and guarantee access to contraceptives.

I was proud to introduce the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act of 2017, which would protect and enhance New Yorkers’ access to cost-free contraception, ensuring the continuation of vital coverage in the event that the ACA is repealed.

New Yorkers need to know that their basic right to comprehensive, cost-free birth control is protected, no matter what happens in Washington.

Today’s vote in the Assembly marks an important step toward making this goal a reality, and I’m particularly grateful to Assemblymember Cahill for sponsoring this bill.

Now, the Senate must act, so that no New Yorker has to worry about losing the birth control access they rely on to stay healthy and plan for their future.”

