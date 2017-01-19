Greater Oneida Chamber names Argentine Health Partners January business of the month

The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce has named Argentine Health Partners Business of the Month for January.

Argentine Health Partners provides Professional Health Coaching & Supervised Weight Loss consulting in Oneida and in other cities throughout the United States. Working with individuals in one-to-one, corporate and community-based settings, Maggie and Len Argentine go beyond weight loss to help individuals achieve “Optimal Health.”

Using a ‘primary prevention’ focus, Maggie and Len seek to prevent disease and/or reduce disease & its impact by inspiring and equipping individuals to improve their health habits, lose weight, and become confident in shaping their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

In September 2016, the CDC* updated USA obesity maps. Self-reported obesity prevalence ranged from a high of 38 % to a low of 27.6% by individuals of all races. People across the USA are becoming very aware of obesity and its costs. “We understand that people can feel powerless in shaping their health and are confused and discouraged. We are enthusiastic about the potential we see in people, are interested in their dreams; and support them in achieving results that are often extraordinary and lasting.”

Formed by Drs. Maggie & Len Argentine in 2009, AHP draws on their 100+ combined years of nursing and medical practice to bring hope, inspiration & concrete pathways to Optimal Health for adults, teens & seniors. Robbin Argentine and Roselle Smith Lynch are among the nationally Certified Health Coaches that have joined the AHP team.

Argentine Health Partners may be followed on Facebook, and reached via:

email to drsa@argentinehealthpartners.com;

online at www.argentinehealthpartners.ichooseoptimalhealth.com or

by text/phone …. Maggie 315-264-4382 or Len 315-264-9900.

* https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/prevalence-maps.html

The Member of the Month program is part of an ongoing effort by the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce to honor a deserving member business each month for their contribution to the quality of life and economy of our community.

