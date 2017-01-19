Red Cross responds to fire in Mattydale

Providing Assistance for Occupants of Seven Apartments

Volunteers from the American Red Cross responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on Roxboro Rd., Mattydale. Immediate emergency assistance is being provided for a total of 15 individuals residing in seven apartments.

Red Cross assistance typically includes vouchers for temporary housing, food and clothing as needed, and Disaster Mental Health volunteers are available to help with the emotional aspect of disaster. Caseworkers will be available in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

The American Red Cross has launched an initiative to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires by 25 percent overfive years. The Red Cross is asking every household in America to take two simple steps: check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. As part of the Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross is joining with fire departments and community groups to install free smoke alarms in homes that need them. For more information, or to schedule a visit, call 315-234-2299.

The Red Cross relies on financial contributions to provide help and comfort to disaster victims anywhere, anytime. You can help people affected by disasters like home fires and countless other crises by making a donation to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

