Poolville winter farmers market is back

The Poolville Market reopens after its January hiatus this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Celebrate Central New York’s agricultural heritage by supporting local farmers and producers during the winter months when they need it more than ever.

In return put real and local food on your family’s table. Please note the market will be open on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month from February through April.

Mark your calendars for Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and 18, March 4 and 18, and April 1 and 15.

Market goers will find lots of top quality, local foods The Market is held in the Poolville Community Center at 7484 Willey Road.

For more information email poolvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit the market Facebook page.

