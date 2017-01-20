Learn more about Sriracha the snake and build your own toy serpent with Friends of Rogers

Despite some humans’ fear of and animosity toward them, snakes serve an essential purpose and have an important place in the natural world. On Feb. 18, join Friends of Rogers to learn more about these often misunderstood reptiles.

At 10:30 a.m., get better acquainted with Sriracha, Rogers Center’s resident serpent, during “For Goodness Snakes!” This Family Fun program, sponsored by Clyde’s Little Red Barn, features an albino (or amelinistic) corn snake, traditionally a native of the Midwest and Southwest. Last spring, local herpetologist Robert Benton acquired Sririacha for Friends of Rogers from a licensed and certified reptile producer in Florida. She was bred in captivity and meets all New York state regulations for captive animals.

“We are extremely grateful to both Clyde’s Little Red Barn and Bob for supporting Friends of Rogers,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “Since 2011, when Friends of Rogers saved Rogers Environmental Education Center from closing, we have relied on the generosity of local businesses and individuals to support community activities, allowing this vital resource to be preserved – and to flourish.”

Family Fun Programs are held on the third Saturday of every month. While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations. Recent events have included Suet Cakes, Up-Cycled Holiday Crafts, and Paint Dots. Family Fun Programs are an opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience hands-on learning and exploration of the natural environment.

From 1-3 pm that same afternoon, Friends of Rogers will host the “Make ’n Take Snake” workshop. Expert toy-maker John Knapp will guide participants through the process of creating their own animated, wooden snake. These one-of-a-kind articulated serpentine toys will be crafted using wood harvested in Chenango County. “Make ’n Take Snake” is $10 for Friends of Rogers members and $12 for not-yet- members. Workshop participants must be at least 8 years old, and paid pre-registration is required by noon on Feb. 17.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

