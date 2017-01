State Police investigating fatal motor vehicle accident in town of Schroeppel

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at 8:20 a.m., State Police patrolling Bankrupt Road in the town of Schroeppel came upon a gray Hyundai Sonata off the roadway against a tree with heavy front end damage.

Inside the vehicle, they located the driver and sole occupant, 62-year-old Richard T. Bray of Syracuse, deceased.

Troopers continue investigating the accident to determine the events that preceded the collision.

