Donation rolls into The Arc of Madison Cortland

Thanks to donations from the Tappet Twirlers Automobile Club of Rome and Szaraz family, The Arc of Madison Cortland now has an adaptive wheelchair bowling ramp.

The ramp makes bowling a dream come true for people who are unable to leave their wheelchair. With a gentle touch, the electronic control system allows the release of the ball from the top of the ramp. It can be brought to any bowling alley and used with regulation size bowling balls.

Larry Natarelli presented the donation from the Tappet Twirlers Automobile Club of Rome along with Lorraine Szaraz. The car club hosts summer cruise-ins on Friday nights at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rome. Each year the proceeds are donated to local non-profit organizations.

Of the recent donation to The Arc of Madison Cortland, Shannon Richard, Director of Development and Communications said, “Generous donations such as these allow people with developmental disabilities to participate in activities more independently and independence is empowering!”

To view a video of the ramp in action, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/arcofmcny. For more information about how you can donate to The Arc of Madison Cortland, call 315.363.3389 ext. 1600.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

