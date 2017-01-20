Residents named to University of Scranton’s fall 2016 dean’s list

Local residents were among the more than 1,500 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the fall semester to make the Dean’s List.
The students are:
Carson Clabeaux of New Woodstock is a senior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences
Ryan Haley of Cazenovia is a freshman business administration major in the University’s Kania School of Management
Hailey BeVard of Syracuse is a junior community health education major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies
