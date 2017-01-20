Nazareth College announces students on dean’s list for fall 2016

Nazareth College announces its dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
- Alexandra Bennett of Oneida is studying Communication Science & Disorders
- Kyle Bronson of Manlius is studying Biochemistry
- Kalie Buchman of Manlius is studying Communication Science & Disorders
- Makaily Courtwright of Cazenovia is studying Music Therapy
- Rachel Dise of Manlius is studying Biomedical Sciences
- Jacob Dougall of Oneida is studying Biochemistry
- Anna Goings of Canastota is studying Communication Science & Disorders
- Jennifer Hilts of Eaton is studying Health Sciences
- Hailey Holcomb of Syracuse is studying Occupational Science
- Shelby Just of Chittenango is studying Psychology, Inclusive Education
- Jordan Kelly of Canastota is studying Health Sciences
- Katherine Kempf of New Woodstock is studying Music Therapy
- Emily Kielbasinski of Cazenovia is studying Music Perform
- Jacob Murray of Waterville is studying Biochemistry
- Alexis Peavey of Madison is studying Communication Science & Disorders
- Laura Potter of Oneida is studying Communication Science & Disorders
- Emily Robinson of Manlius is studying Occupational Science
- Matthew Roher of Morrisville is studying Psychology
- Noah Sauve of Chittenango is studying Biochemistry
- Alison Stedman of Canastota is studying Mathematics
- Liam Traynor of Oneida is studying Health Sciences
- Rachel Wilson of Chittenango is studying Biomedical Sciences
- Alexis Ziobro of Manlius is studying English Literature
A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
