Queen of Katwe to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of Queen of Katwe (2016) Friday, Feb. 3, at 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room. The poignant American biographical film stars David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o, and Madina Nalwanga.

Adapted from an ESPN magazine article and book by Tim Crothers, the film tells the story of Phiona Mutesi, a girl from a Ugandan slum who learns to play chess and competes in the World Chess Olympiads.

Queen of Katwe is rated PG and runs 124 minutes.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

