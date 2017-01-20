Schweinfurth exhibit to feature more than 1,000 local artists

Each year, the Schweinfurth spends more than two full weeks installing their annual Both Ends of the Rainbow exhibit, featuring artwork by the oldest and youngest in our community.

“This exhibit is one of the most exciting and well attended as it features so many local students and senior artists, and such colorful artwork,” said Deirdre Aureden, program director. It’s also the most challenging of all our exhibits to install due to the sheer number of pieces and the physical intensity of installing work from floor to ceiling.”

On exhibit at the same time is student artwork in the Three Lakes Sampler, organized by the Talented and Gifted Committee at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Both exhibits open on Sunday, January 29. The opening reception runs from 12-5pm on January 29 and is open to the public free of charge. Last year more than 1,500 people visited on the opening day. The exhibits run through March 5, 2017. There will be a special reception for seniors participating in Both Ends of the Rainbow on Thursday, February 9, from 2-4pm. It is also open to the public free of charge.

Both Ends of the Rainbow includes more than 1,000 pieces of artwork by students in pre-school through 12th grade, and seniors in Cayuga County and the surrounding region. This annual community exhibit features a wide range of artwork, from drawings and paintings to clay sculptures. Students participating in this year’s exhibit are from the Auburn City Schools, Cato-Meridian Central Schools, Cayuga Centers, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency, Moravia Schools, Peachtown Elementary, Skaneateles Central Schools, Southern Cayuga Schools, Union Springs Central Schools, Weedsport Central Schools, and a homeschool group.

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Three Lakes Sampler features artwork from the area’s three Finger Lakes that encompass the BOCES component school district; Cayuga, Skaneateles and Owasco lakes. Participation in the Three Lakes Sampler is open to all students within the BOCES component school districts. The students’ work is selected by the Art and English teachers at all district building levels.

Nucor Steel Auburn, Inc. is the lead sponsor of Both Ends of the Rainbow for the fourth year in a row. In addition to supporting the exhibit, Nucor’s sponsorship enables the Art Centers to offer scholarships for the Schweinfurth’s Art After School series on Wednesdays and Winter Art Camp during February school break.

The Schweinfurth Art Center is a multi-art center that offers a range of classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. The Schweinfurth is located at 205 Genesee St., Auburn, and is open Tuesday- Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday 1 – 5 pm. Admission for Both Ends of the Rainbow is free. Members, 12 & under are free. For more information on the exhibit, classes or scholarships, call the Schweinfurth Art Center at (315) 255-1553 or visit www.myartcenter.org.

Nucor is the largest recycler in North America. Nucor and affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with over 200 operating facilities throughout the United States and Canada. Products produced are: carbon and alloy steel — in bars, beams, sheet, and plate; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; cold finished steel; steel fasteners; and metal building systems.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

