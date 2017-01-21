Bradley Eisenhut of Canastota named to Springfield College dean’s list

Springfield College has named Bradley Eisenhut of Canastota to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2016 term. Eisenhut is studying applied exercise science.

Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the semester, the student must not have any incompletes in the designated semester, and the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

