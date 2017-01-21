Taillight violation leads to aggravated DWI charge in Verona

Oneida-based state police charged a Penfield man with DWI after stopping him for an equipment violation early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. Jan. 15, Troopers Stacy Ferris and Justin Weakley were patrolling on Route 365 near Hill Road in the town of Verona when they observed a 2014 Infiniti traveling south on Route 365 without taillights illuminated.

They also observed the Infiniti swerve into the northbound lane, forcing an oncoming car to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The troopers immediately stopped the Infiniti and interviewed the driver, Peter K. Bartula, 51, of Penfield.

The troopers noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the breath of Bartula as he spoke, and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated. Bartula was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined his blood-alcohol content to be .19 percent.

Bartula was arraigned in the Verona Town Court on the charges of DWI, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or greater and operating without tailights; he was remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $750 cash or $1,500 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in Verona Town Court Jan. 24, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

