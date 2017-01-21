More than 1,500 students named to fall 2016 dean’s list

A total of 1,515 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following area students were named to the fall 2016 SUNY Oneonta Dean’s List:

Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock

Constance Finnerty of Oneida

Heidi Gorton of Morrisville

Madison Hatch of Manlius

Brian Mead of Sherburne

Emily Palmer of Sherburne

Katherine Pryor of Oneida

Carly Stone of Eaton

