More than 1,500 students named to fall 2016 dean’s list

oneonta-red-dragonA total of 1,515 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

The following area students were named to the fall 2016 SUNY Oneonta Dean’s List:

  • Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock
  • Constance Finnerty of Oneida
  • Heidi Gorton of Morrisville
  • Madison Hatch of Manlius
  • Brian Mead of Sherburne
  • Emily Palmer of Sherburne
  • Katherine Pryor of Oneida
  • Carly Stone of Eaton
