More than 1,500 students named to fall 2016 dean’s list

A total of 1,515 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
The following area students were named to the fall 2016 SUNY Oneonta Dean’s List:
- Megan Chiovaro of New Woodstock
- Constance Finnerty of Oneida
- Heidi Gorton of Morrisville
- Madison Hatch of Manlius
- Brian Mead of Sherburne
- Emily Palmer of Sherburne
- Katherine Pryor of Oneida
- Carly Stone of Eaton
