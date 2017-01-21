Morrisville Public Library news

Our Annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry is going on now until the end of February! Please help us make it better than last year! Not only will you be making a generous contribution to our food pantry, but for every item you donate, we will take a $1 off your outstanding fines!

We will be showing the movie, Middle School: Worst Years of My Life which is based on James Patterson’s bestselling book (series) this Friday January 27 at 7:00pm!! It is rated PG. We provide the popcorn; just bring your own beverage!

Please join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour! Bring your toddler or preschool child in on Tuesday January 31 at 10:00am. Help us enjoy the topic, “I’m Hungry!” Stories, finger plays, a craft and more! If you cannot make that day, please join us on Tuesday February 7 for “My Five Senses!”

Free Tax Prep for Seniors! RSVP with the support of the Morrisville Public Library will offer free income tax preparation for seniors 60 years and older. RSVP volunteers will be providing FREE income tax services from February 1 through April 15. Volunteers are certified by the IRS to complete your tax forms. Please call Marie Smith AFTER February 1 at 315-684- 3903 to sign up for your appointment to have your tax returns filed free of charge.

Please join us for our Essential Oils class Thursday February 2 at 6:30pm! Join Robin Suarez as she shares with you how to better your life naturally. Essential oils are natural aromatic compounds found in flowers, seeds, bark, roots and other parts of plants. You can use them in various different ways! Come see how!

Family Bingo night is BACK on Friday February 10 at 6:30pm!!! Bring the family in and play a game or two. All kids are guaranteed a prize and adults play for fun! Refreshments will be provided!

Calling all adults and teens! We are starting up our book talks again! The first book we plan to read is Colson Whitehead’s Underground Railroad on Wednesday February 15 at 6:30pm. This is an Oprah Book Club book so for sure one we want to read! Stop in and get your copy now and then come join in the discussion with us!

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.

