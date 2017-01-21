Oneida Police Department blotter

On January 12, 2017, Jason G. Palmer, 44, 1200 Lake Rd., Rochester, NY was charged with two (2) counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, operating w/o an interlock device where required, failed to notify DMV of an address change, unlicensed operator and speeding. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded on $500 cash or $1000 bond.

On January 13, 2017, Tina M. Scribner, 40, of 608 Fitch St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On January 14, 2017, Anna M. Michel, 34, 4196 Bleeker Rd., Vernon Center, NY, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and failure to obey a traffic control device.

On January 14, 2017, Eric C. Kohlhepp, 41, 325 Main St., Oneida was charged with 2 counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree.

On January 15, 2017, Adreionna S. Barker, 19, 5979 Lynch Rd., Munnsville was charged with petit larceny.

On January 13, 2017, Chas P. Crippen, 25, 503 Sconondoa St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on original charges of robbery in the third degree, petit larceny and harassment in the second degree. Additionally, he was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $25,000 bail.

On January 17, 2017, William G. Coon, 34, of 522 Grand St., Oneida was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree, harassment in the second degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $500 bail.

On January 18, 2017, Mandi L. Widger, 27, 2563 Seneca Turnpike, Canastota was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt in the second degree.

On January 19, 2017, Curtis V. Floyd Jr., 29, 5284 N. Main St., Munnsville was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with petit larceny and robbery in the third degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded on $1500 cash or $2500 bond.

On January 19, 2017, Benjamin S. Maciewicz, 24, 62 Prospect St., Utica, was issued tickets for uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

