Community is invited to open house activities and grand opening event

Higher Hope Church celebrates the grand opening of their new home at 356 Maple Street in Big Flats by inviting the community to an open house on January 27 and 28. The grand opening worship service will take place on Sunday January 29.

Previously holding services in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center and the former Broad Street Elementary School, Higher Hope Church began serving Horseheads and the surrounding communities in 2006. Senior Pastor Mike Schooley says, “After 10 years we are very excited about putting down roots in this community. We are excited about all that we can do to help people experience abundant life in Jesus Christ.”

The new facility was made possible by financial commitments from the congregation and a $400,000 grant from the John C. Lasko Foundation Trust. The church has rooms for a vibrant children’s ministry, a multi-purpose worship area, and a pavilion to enjoy outdoor activities.

The community is invited to tour the building, enjoy fun family activities, and experience what Higher Hope is all about. Events will include:

LASER TAG TOURNEY for teens in 6th-12th grade ( Friday, January 27th from 6:00 pm -9:00 pm ) http://bit.ly/HHC-LaserTag

FAMILY FUN DAY will include inflatables, food, and games for the whole family ( Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm ) http://bit.ly/HHC-FamilyFunDay THIS IS US – newest sermon series will begin on Sunday January 29th . Choose from two service times ( 9:00 am or 10:30 am ). A nursery and children’s classes are offered at both services. WHERE: Higher Hope Church 365 Maple Street Big Flats, NY 14814 : Higher Hope Church

About Higher Hope Church

Higher Hope Church was established September 2007. Since that time, we have grown and made countless contributions of time, services, materials and funding back to the community. “Leading People to Abundant to life in Jesus Christ” is our motto. We meet Sunday mornings at 9:00 AM & 10:30 AM at our new church building, 365 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY For more information, visit the website at www.HigherHopeChurch.org or call 607-377-2991

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

