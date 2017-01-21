Counter-inaugural rally to be held in Utica Saturday, Jan. 21

On Saturday, January 21, a coalition of community groups will hold a counter-inaugural rally and teach-in -“Say No To Trump’s Agenda: A Unity Rally For A Progressive Future.” It will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. at the DeSales Center, 309 Genesee St., Utica.

The rally will feature speakers, workshops on issues and organizing, lunch, music, networking, and exhibits. The teach-in will discuss the proposed polices of the Trump administration, their impact on local residents, and how persons and groups can fight back against Trump’s agenda.

Workshops will be held on the environment and labor issues, communications and advocacy, immigrant rights, fighting bigotry at its roots, Medicare and Medicaid, and community organizing. The purpose of the rally is to send a message to the President-elect and Congress that Central New Yorkers will work in solidarity to oppose policies that will hurt working people, the elderly, disabled, and the poor. Groups will stand united to protect the rights of all people.

The rally is free and open to the public. The DeSales Center is across the street from the Munson-Williams Proctor Institute in Downtown Utica. Parking is available next to the building.

Sponsors include Citizen Action of New York, Central New York Citizens in Action, Cornhill Community for Change, Move-On, Democratic Action Network, and other local, state, and national groups. Elected officials will be attending the rally.

For more information, call 315-725-0974, email cnycitizenaction@mail.com or visit www. cnycia.org or facebook.com/cnyprog.

