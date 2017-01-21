Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Susan Beattie. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Tuesday, January 31st, from 6pm to 7pm – Social Security Planning Seminar

The Social Security planning seminar with presenter John N. Kalil, Jr., President of Retirement Solutions LLC. Mr. Kalil will share tips for making the most of Social Security. This is a one-hour financial education program (not a sales seminar) designed to help pre-retirees (ages 50-70) learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits prior to receiving them. Please call or stop by the Library to register in advance.

We celebrated a fabulous grand opening and ribbon cutting for our newly renovated teen space Thursday, January 19th! Over eighty people stopped by to share in the celebration complete with a pizza tasting, door prizes, games with friends, and a chance to explore our newly acquired virtual reality product—Google Cardboard.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for funding this fabulous renovation project, and to the Sigma Chi of Colgate Foundation for their sponsorship of the charging station for personal devices provided in the new teen space. We would also like to give a special thank you to the Youth Team from the Hamilton Area Community Coalition for their help with the grand opening celebration; the Hamilton Theater for donating movie passes for the door prize; and to Oliveri’s Pizzeria, New York Pizzeria, VJ’s Restaurant, Ye Olde Pizza Pub, and Pizza Hut, for their participation in our pizza tasting contest. The results from the contest are posted in the teen space.

This new space is reserved for teens on weekdays between 2:30-7pm, 10am-1pm Saturdays, and 10am-7pm when school is not in session; this space is otherwise available for general use by all.

Whether you’re a teenager now, will someday become one, or are young at heart—we continue to celebrate this new community space and look forward to sharing it with you for years to come!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

