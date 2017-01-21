Canastota Churches kick-off the New Year

The member churches of the Canastota Area Assn. of Churches began the year with a quarterly Concert of Prayer this past Sunday, Jan. 15, hosted at the United Church on Center Street. The group that gathered lifted up the Inauguration of President Trump, his Cabinet choices, Court vacancies, as well as seeking God for healing of our nation’s divisions. The next scheduled Concert of Prayer will be on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 4 at a location not yet determined.

That prayer meeting was also occasion to bless the church-sponsored annual Medical Mission Team leaving for 8 days in Nicaragua on January 20. The 15-member team and area churches raised money during the past year to cover their travel expenses and the medical supplies packed in 30 trunks and duffel bags. They are scheduled to return to Canastota on January 27.

The first CAAC business meeting was held Wed. January 18 where the initial planning of a variety of anticipated events was begun. First off will be the 2 nd Annual “Volunteer First Responders” Award Grants, the successor program to the 35-year old Volunteer Dinner (discontinued after 2015). Each year a cash award of at least $500 is given to each of the four area fire & ambulance companies for whatever project or equipment they choose. A solicitation mailing for contributions to the grant fund is beginning soon; (only past contributors and area businesses will be contacted).

A variety of Lenten and Easter observances are anticipated, as well as the Churches’ participation in the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Parade. Some “outside the box” events engaging the community are also under discussion. Please “stay tuned” for exciting specific details as they become concrete.

