Positively Rome announces third Moonlight Trail Night

Positively Rome will host its third annual Moonlight Trail Night Feb. 11 at Delta Lake State Park. The family-friendly event will kick off at 5 p.m. and will include candle-lit trails for snowshoeing, walking, cross-country skiing and fat-tire mountain biking.

Roger Maclaughlin will also be on site with horse-drawn sleigh rides through the State Park. Organizers of the event expect around 1,000 attendees.

“We’re ecstatic to see so many people embracing the winter weather and having fun,” said Jake DiBari, founder of Positively Rome. “This year we’ll be supporting two important causes, 100% of the event proceeds will benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center and our good friend Kevin Magnanti who is facing some very serious medical issues.”

The event is $5 for adults to attend, children 12 and under, veterans, and active service members are free to attend.

Positively Rome has also teamed up with members of Leadership Mohawk Valley’s Health Team to assist in organizing the Moonlight Trail Night. This will be the first in a series of outdoor activities that will take place throughout the Mohawk Valley over the next two years. The event series will focus on engaging our local veteran and active service members throughout the community.

“Leadership Mohawk Valley is thrilled to be collaborating with Positively Rome on this new event series,” said Courtney Ann Jenne of Leadership Mohawk Valley’s Class of 2017. “We’re making a concerted effort to interact more with our local military men and women, ensuring they feel welcome in our community and at these events.”

The Moonlight Trail Night will also feature local food trucks, giveaways from Don’s Subaru, and hot chocolate and coffee served by the Troop 40 Boy Scouts. Those attending the event are asked to dress for the weather, and to only bring leashed, well-mannered dogs. Organizers are asking attendees to meet at Woods Valley after the event to enjoy live music and an announcement of how much money was raised for the Veterans Outreach Center and Magnanti.

