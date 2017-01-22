Oneida Chamber: SCORE to host Business After Hours Jan. 26

Chamber of Commerce January Business After Hours event will be hosted by SCORE at the Chamber Office, 136 Lenox Ave, Oneida on Thursday, January 26th 5:00-7:00pm. This event is open to the public.

Business After Hours is free for Chamber members and their employees! $10 for non-members.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to find out what SCORE can do for you – SCORE mentors provide FREE, expert business help – practical action plans, education and tools you need to start a business or improve a current one – identify ways to increase profit, improve employee and customer satisfaction, sales, marketing, finances, strategic planning and more.

Join us for refreshments – Saranac beer, wine & appetizers – networking and find out more about SCORE and what’s happening at the Chamber and in your community.

We hope to see you there! Don’t forget to bring business cards!

RSVP office@oneidachamberny.org by 1/24/17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

